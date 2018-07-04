Facing govt ire over lynchings, WhatsApp says it alone can't stop rumours

Facing the government's ire over the recent spate of lynchings in the country, allegedly due to rumours spread on its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has told the Centre that it won't be able to solve the fake news problem alone and it will require collective action from the government and civil society's end to curb the spread of hoaxes.

"We believe that false news, misinformation and the spread of hoaxes are issues best tackled collectively: by government, civil society and technology companies working together," the company wrote in the letter accessed by Business Standard.

WhatsApp is among the world's biggest messaging platforms with more than 200 million active users in India. However, the company has come under fire recently because of the rising menace of fake news and incendiary messages being spread on the app through large groups.

About a dozen people, out of whom at least three have died, have recently been beaten up by crowds because of false messages regarding child abductors being spread through WhatsApp. The government took a strong view of this and wrote to the California-based company about its "deep disapproval" of the app and called for "immediate action" to contain the flow of misinformation through "appropriate technology".





In its response, however, WhatsApp has written that it remains committed to keeping users safe and its strategy to achieve the same is two-pronged. Firstly, the company will provide people with information to stay safe, the letter said. Secondly, it will prevent the misuse of the messaging platform, it added.

“... Just yesterday we announced a new project to work with leading academic experts in India to learn more about the spread of misinformation, which will help inform additional product improvements going forward — as well as help our efforts to block bad actors going forward," the company wrote.

It added that it has introduced a couple of recent changes in the way chat works on the app, such as the ability to block an unwanted user and report their activities. Similarly, the app also introduced a feature that allows group admins to decide who gets to send messages in a group. Additionally, a new feature that will mark each forwarded message with a special label is also in the works -- this will tell users that the information is likely to be untrustworthy.



"This could serve as an important signal for recipients to think twice before forwarding messages because it lets a user know if content they received was written by the person they know or a potential rumour from someone else," the company wrote.

The company's letter, however, also points out that WhatsApp remains largely a private medium to converse in India as 25 per cent of people aren't present in any groups. At the same time, most groups have less than 10 people and 90 per cent of messages are sent from one person to another, privately.

The company also made it clear that because of its end-to-end encryption, it can't actually see the content of the messages and block them on the basis of that. But, it uses technology to gauge the spread of the message to see if it's spam or a rumour.

"Because we cannot see the content of messages being sent over WhatsApp, we block messages based on user reports and by the manner in which they are sent. We use machine learning to identify accounts sending a high volume of messages (faster than any human could) and we are constantly working to improve our ability to stop unwanted automated messages," it wrote in the letter.





While the firm has opened a communication channel with the government, it said that it's already taking steps towards curbing the menace of misinformation on its app. It gave the example of the fact-checking website Boom Live, which is present on WhatsApp and monitors the source of the spread of misinformation.

"We also respond to valid law enforcement requests to help them investigate crimes. And soon, we will start an engagement programme with law enforcement officials around India so they are familiar with our approach and how we can be helpful," the letter added.