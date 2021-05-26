Farm stir lesson: Reforms sans key stakeholders bound to fail, say experts

As one of the biggest farmers’ protests completes six months at Delhi's borders, experts and policy watchers said that the backlash seen over the three acts should be a lesson for all that any big reform in agriculture done without consultating all stakeholders and without taking states on board is bound to face major hurdles in execution.

The fury of the agitation and the momentum it gathered has brought into question not only the future of three agriculture acts, but also the fate of farm sector reforms in general. It is true that due to the second Covid-19 wave and the ...