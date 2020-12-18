JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Farmer protests LIVE: PM to speak to MP farmers on benefits of new laws

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 23: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies"

Topics
Farmer protest | Agriculture | Farm Bills

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Farmer protest
Farmers gather for a speech at a protest site at a road block on the Delhi-Haryana border crossing in Singhu, Delhi, India, on Dec. 3. (Bloomberg)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme. The programme comes as BJP intensifies its campaign to ensure awareness around the new laws. 

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to camp at several Delhi border points for the 23rd day to press for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. 

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns. The minister, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislation were aimed at benefitting small and marginal farmers.

Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh