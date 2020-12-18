- SC refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan
- SC to decide today whether to initiate contempt case against Kunal Kamra
- Bangladesh PM says India is true friend as both countries sign 7 pacts
- Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi
- Amit Shah holds meeting with ministers, BJP officials on farmers' issue
- SC asks Centre to consider putting contentious farm laws on hold
- PM to attend B'desh's 50 years of Independence celebrations in Dhaka in Mar
- Agriculture minister tried to engage in dialogue, do read his letter: Modi
- 'Cold day': Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of the season
- PM Modi to speak on farm laws' 'benefits' in address to MP farmers
Farmer protests LIVE: PM to speak to MP farmers on benefits of new laws
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 23: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies"
Topics
Farmer protest | Agriculture | Farm Bills
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Farmers gather for a speech at a protest site at a road block on the Delhi-Haryana border crossing in Singhu, Delhi, India, on Dec. 3. (Bloomberg)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme. The programme comes as BJP intensifies its campaign to ensure awareness around the new laws.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to camp at several Delhi border points for the 23rd day to press for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.
Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns. The minister, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislation were aimed at benefitting small and marginal farmers.
Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More