LIVE: Western UP farmers to march to Delhi today in support of new laws

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 29: Asserting that the ball was now in the Centre's court, protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underscored that dialogue was the only way to reach a resolution and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector.

The stalemate between the government and the protesters demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws continues without any signs of a breakthrough.



Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh would march to Delhi today in support of the new laws.



Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that would remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.



However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the elimination of the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate players.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading farmers.



