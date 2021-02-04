LIVE: Looks like international border, farmers on security at Delhi borders

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 71: Prominent international celebrities and activists on Wednesday joined American pop star Rihanna to extend support to the farmers' protests here and garner international attention on the protracted stir but their remarks were slammed by India as "neither accurate nor responsible".

As the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its strong response to remarks by Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and other celebrities said facts must be ascertained before rushing to comment on the agitation, Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait upped the ante indirectly warning the Modi government it could lose power if the stir for the repeal of the three new agri laws continues.

Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to be wary of false propaganda.

Welcoming the support extended by international personalties, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 41 farm unions spearheading the over two-month-long agitation, said it is a matter of pride they are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, but it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding their pain.

The farm laws issue rocked the Lok Sabha with a determined opposition unrelenting on their demand for a separate discussion on the subject as a result of which the proceedings were adjourned repeatedly.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress demanded that the Centre repeal the farm laws without making it a prestige issue.

Farmer leaders alleged that the protest sites resemble "international border" now with authorities building makeshift walls, planting huge metal spikes on roads and deploying concertina wire fences, even as officials defended the heavy-barricading citing law and order issues.