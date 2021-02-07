- 295 roads closed, 639 electricity lines disrupted in HP due to snowfall
Farmers protest LIVE: Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for tractor revolution
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: 'Will return home only after the government repeals the contentious legislations', said Rakesh Tikait
Farmers and their supporters during their ongoing agitation against the farm reform laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi | (PTI Photo)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 74: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways and key roads with tractor-trolleys and sit-in demonstrations on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding the scrapping of the Centre's new agri laws. The Congress and Left parties too joined the protests in some states in support of the 'chakka jam' called by the agitating farmer unions.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that farmers will return home only after the government repeals the contentious legislations and makes a law ensuring a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).
Protesting farmer unions Saturday said they are ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the government's offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one Congress MP describing the acts as "death warrants" for farmers.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - for over 70 days, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.
The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.
