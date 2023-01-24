JUST IN
Several countries expected to adopt India's tech stack in Feb: Minister
FASTag collections hit Rs 50,000 cr in 2022, up 46% YoY: NHAI data
DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for not reporting second peeing incident
Rajnath reviews preparations for Aero India; 731 exhibitors registered
Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case
Delhi Police intensifies security arrangements ahead of Republic Day
Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passes away at 95
India will have a unique place in the global economy: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi heads to India amid investment push
Delhi MCD Mayoral election postponed over ruckus for second time
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for not reporting second peeing incident
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FASTag collections hit Rs 50,000 cr in 2022, up 46% YoY: NHAI data

Data pegs monthly toll collections at Rs 4200 crore, signalling stronger adoption in national and state highways

Topics
FASTag | NHAI

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

The National Highways Authority of India introduced FASTags that uses radio frequency identification technology and allows cars to pass tolls without stopping for payment
Electronic toll collections in the previous year were Rs 34,778 crore

Toll collections at national and state highways through FASTag touched Rs 50,855 crore in 2022, the highest yearly figure and 46 per cent more than 2022.

Electronic toll collections in the previous year were Rs 34,778 crore, according to data released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crores and 324 crores respectively,” the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said.

Collections in 2022 averaged approximately Rs 4,200 crore each month, marking the spread of FASTag adoption since the technology was mandated in 2019. In March 2022, monthly collections crossed Rs 4,000 crore for the first time.

As many as 6.4 crore FASTags have been issued and the number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas across India grew to 1,181 in 2022 from 922 in 2021, MoRTH said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FASTag

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU