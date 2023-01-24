FASTag collections hit Rs 50,000 cr in 2022, up 46% YoY: NHAI data

Toll collections at national and state highways through touched Rs 50,855 crore in 2022, the highest yearly figure and 46 per cent more than 2022.

Electronic toll collections in the previous year were Rs 34,778 crore, according to data released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Similarly, the number of transactions also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crores and 324 crores respectively,” the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said.

Collections in 2022 averaged approximately Rs 4,200 crore each month, marking the spread of FASTag adoption since the technology was mandated in 2019. In March 2022, monthly collections crossed Rs 4,000 crore for the first time.

As many as 6.4 crore FASTags have been issued and the number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas across India grew to 1,181 in 2022 from 922 in 2021, MoRTH said.