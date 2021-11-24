Fears of growing Covid-19 vax stockpile, expiry likely to push exports

The central government on Tuesday took stock of the quantity of Covid vaccines available for export, with official sources indicating that vaccine exports are likely to go up as more and more stock becomes available in the country. The meeting was held between the Ministry of Health and the Department of Pharmaceuticals to get a preliminary picture of available doses with manufacturers.

The health ministry will soon be holding talks with the Ministry of External Affairs to settle on the number of countries and amount of doses for export. Industry sources have also said that ...