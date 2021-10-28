Covid cases slow down in festival season but watch out for Diwali: Experts

The festival surge in Covid-19 cases appears to have been more muted this year. Vaccinations and more people having already got the disease may have lowered the count.

Another key reason could be that India’s overall Covid-19 cases had been rising during the same period last year, while it has been on the wane after the second wave this time around. Health experts seemed to agree. National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) chief N K Arora said that there are two factors here--one is sustained demonstration of discipline by the citizens and contribution ...