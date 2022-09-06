Fight against Covid-19: Here is a list of vaccines approved in India

With the approval of Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S Covid-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine, India has added one more in the fight against the Covid pandemic. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

However, besides the latest nasal vaccine, India already has 13 vaccines for the fight against Covid-19. Two have been approved for manufacturing and sale in the country. Eleven have been approved for emergency use.

Which Covid-19 vaccines are available in India?

Covishield

Developed by the Serum Institute of India, the was approved for use on January 1, 2022, according to the ICMR website. It has a shelf life of 9 months.

It has the same formulation as the (AZD1222) developed by Oxford University.

Covaxin (2 vaccines)

Developed by Bharat Biotech, the whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine got approval for use on January 27, 2022. It has a shelf life of 12 months.

It has also been approved for usage in 13 other countries, including neighbouring Iran and Nepal, besides Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, and the Philippines.

It is fully approved for people above the age of 18. However, for people between the age of 12 and 18, it is approved for emergency use.

Sputnik-V (Emergency Use, 3 vaccines)

Developed by Russia's Gamaleya, Sputnik-V was approved for emergency use in India on April 12, 2021. It is imported by Dr Reddy's Lab Ltd.

Another vaccine under the name, developed by Panacea Biotec Ltd, has also received DGCA's approval for emergency use.

Another vaccine under the same name has also been manufactured by Hetero Biopharma Ltd in India. It received emergency use approval on October 7, 2021.

Sputnik Light (Emergency Use)

It was also developed by Gamaleya and got approval on February 2, 2022. In India, it is imported by Dr Reddy's Lab Ltd.

Spikevax (Emergency Use)

Developed by Moderna, it is imported into India by Ltd. It was approved in India on June 29, 2021.

Jcovden (Emergency Use)

It was developed by Janssen and received approval on August 7, 2021. In India, it is developed by Biological E.

Gemcovac-19 (Emergency Use)

Developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, this vaccine has been approved in India only.

ZyCoV-D (Emergency Use)

It was developed by Cadilla Healthcare Ltd and got approval for emergency use on August 10, 2021. It has been approved to be used for people above 12 years of age.

Corbevax (Emergency Use)

Developed by Biological E Ltd, the vaccine was approved for emergency use on December 28, 2021. It has received approvals in Botswana and India.

Covovax (Emergency Use)

Developed by the Serum Institute of India, Covovax has the same formulation as Novavax used in the US. It received emergency use approval on December 28, 2021.