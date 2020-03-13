Film review: Angrezi Medium is good for more than a few laughs

The on-screen bickering between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal as brothers Champak and Gopi Bansal is a fount of contagious laughter that justifies Homi Adajania’s comedy, Angrezi Medium. The two sweet shop owners fight in court over their joint inheritance — the shop title of “Ghaseetaram” — by day and drink themselves silly over a game of worst confessions at night.

The goings-on in Udaipur keep them content, until Champak’s daughter Tarika, played by Radhika Madan, becomes obsessed with the idea of studying in London. This teams them up for good and ...