Finance ministry Twitter followers cross 2 mn, Home ministry has 4.9 mn

The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Followers of the Finance Ministry twitter handle have crossed the 2 million mark.

"We are very glad that 2 Million Tweeple are connected with us now. Thank you for staying connected with us. Stay Connected," the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 530,000 followers.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 19:50 IST

