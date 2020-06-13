Finance ministry Twitter followers cross 2 mn, Home ministry has 4.9 mn

-
Followers of the Finance Ministry twitter handle have crossed the 2 million mark.
The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014.
"We are very glad that 2 Million Tweeple are connected with us now. Thank you for staying connected with us. Stay Connected," the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.
The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 530,000 followers.
