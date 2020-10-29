FinMin rules out Covid-19 vaccination cess, but not averse to charging rich

The finance ministry has ruled out a cess for raising funds for the expenditure on vaccination against Covid-19, but is not averse to charging the upper-middle to ultra-rich sections of society for it. On making it a payable service, the ministry will go by the health ministry’s viewpoint, said a key finance ministry official. “I would say you and I should pay when it comes to us.

But that is for the health ministry to decide; we will go by what it says. If it asks us to make it free, we will do that,” the official said. There was speculation that a one-time ...