Fire breaks out at printing press in Delhi's Patparganj, one dead

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area. Photo: ANI Twitter

A person died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.

The cooling process is now underway.

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.

First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 09:32 IST

