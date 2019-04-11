First phase of LS polling, Jet Airways crisis meet: Top events of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines. From first phase of Lok Sabha polling to lisiting, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.



2019: First phase of polling across India today

Voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise as voting to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha members in Andhra Pradesh began at 7 am Thursday. There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in the state, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3,957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the age group 18-19. As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively. Read highlights of the first phase here



The Legislative Assembly Elections for four states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim – will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, beginning today. Out of these four, Odisha’s 147 constituencies will go to vote in four phases, starting today. The other three phases will be held on 18 April, 23 April and 29 April, respectively.

meeting

The board is expected to meet on Thursday, a day ahead of the rescheduled expressions of interest (EoI) deadline, to take key management decisions. The delay in sale comes amid worsening financial condition of the airline leading to a cut in aviation turbine fuel supplies for a third time in the last few days. Supplies were resumed later Wednesday evening. Read more here

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Preview: Royals look to derail Dhoni's Chennai express



In match 25 of the (IPL 2019), Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals will host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals have struggled in the tournament with just two wins off five matches. Read more here



makes tepid stock market debut; lists at Rs 19 on NSE





Shares of Limited (RVNL) made a tepid debut by listing at Rs 19, at par against the issue price on the Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 10:01 am, RVNL was trading at Rs 19.05, marginally higher against its issue price of Rs 19 per share. The stock has hit a high of Rs 19.35 and a low of Rs 18.65 so far. A combined 18.25 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE. Read more here