Five dead, over 30 hurt as overbridge collapses near Mumbai's CST

Five people, including three women, were killed and over 30 injured after major portion of a foot overbridge near a busy train station in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening, officials said.

The bridge, which connected the area near the building with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station station, was commonly called 'Kasab bridge' as the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the strike. All the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said.

Just after the incident, had tweeted: "Foot over-bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot."

The deceased were identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35), Ranjana Tambe (40), Bhakti Shinde (40), Zahid Shiraj Khan (32) and T Singh (35), said police spokesperson Manjunath Shinge.

Prabhu and Tambe were staff members of the G T Hospital, the official said.

The tragedy comes eight months after another bridge collapsed in suburban Andheri, in which five persons were killed.

announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased and said a high-level committee will probe the circumstances under which the 40-year-old over-bridge collapsed.

“The injured persons will get ~50,000 each and the government will bear the cost of their treatment,” Fadnavis said, adding that officials found responsible for the incident will be booked.

"I have ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident which puts a question mark over the authenticity of the structural audit of bridges carried out across the city," he added.

A 45-member team of the Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the site for rescue operations.

An eyewitness said the overbridge was being used by pedestrians even as repair works happened in the morning.