Flight bookings hit as Bengal, TN join list of states mandating RT-PCR

Domestic airlines have seen 10-12 per cent drop in bookings as state governments have tightened measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
West Bengal joined Maharashtra and Karnataka on insisting on negative RT-PCR tests for travellers from certain states in a move that has dampened sentiment. Passengers from Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to undergo seven days' home quarantine in Tamil Nadu under the new rules. The Delhi government too is expected to order RT-PCR tests for passengers from affected states.
"Last-minute bookings are not taking place. Inbound loads have dropped to cities where RT-PCR tests have been made compulsory," said a senior executive of a private airline. Another said impact on bookings is about 20 per cent.
Sources at Mumbai airport said seat occupancy on flights has declined from around 70-72 per cent to 60-64 per cent in last three-four days as passengers are postponing or canceling trips.
"Mandatory testing and travel health insurance should not be seen as an added expense as these necessary policies will actually benefit travellers from incurring massive expenses incase of any medical emergency. While these costs seem to add up, it will not significantly impact the overall trip expense for domestic travellers as average airfares across routes have dipped by 5-10 per cent in the past few days," said Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, ixigo.
