Flying long: Carriers are experimenting with healthy menus, gyms on board

According to a report in nytimes.com, as flight times grow, carriers are experimenting with everything from healthy menus to onboard gyms to make almost 20 hours in the air more bearable.

Published days after the world’s longest nonstop flight — a 9,534-mile, 18-and-a-half-hour journey from Singapore to Newark on a Singapore Airlines’ aircraft, touched down, the report says that more long flights are in the offing as new, lighter and more fuel efficient, dual-engine aircraft — including the Airbus models and Boeing’s Dreamliner — make flying for ...