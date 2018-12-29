For 2 hrs Sasaram station becomes coaching hub for civil servant aspirants

Sasaram, in Bihar, is well known for politics and history, both. Sher Shah Suri established Sasaram as the capital for the Suri dynasty between 1530 and 1540 before the move to Delhi for the remaining five years of Suri rule.

Sasaram still has a mausoleum in his memory, a red stone tomb designed by the architect Aliwal Khan and built between 1540 and 1545. It stands at the centre of a lake on a square stone plinth and is connected to the mainland by a wide stone bridge. Equally well known, is Sasaram for one of its favourite sons, Babu Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit leader who rose to become defence ...