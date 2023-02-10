Foreign tourists quadrupled to 6.19 mn in 2022, but 43% lower than 2019

-
-
Foreign tourist arrivals in India quadrupled to 6.19 million in 2022 compared to 2021, but remained 43 per cent lower than 2019.
Arrivals, though, are picking up with increased air connectivity and resumption of e-visas for UK citizens in December.
The government hopes a hundred per cent recovery in foreign tourist arrivals by December-end.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:35 IST
