Foreign universities will now need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India

University Grants Commission's (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said that foreign will need the commissions's nod to set up campuses in India. The initial approval will be for 10 years.

In the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India', said that foreign varsities with campuses in the country will only be allowed to offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.

These will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, he added.

The foreign varsities will also have to ensure that the quality of imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.

On matters related to funds and funding, he said that cross-border movement of funds will be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The final norms be notified by the month's end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said, adding that the approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.

"The underlying theme and philosophy behind all these regulations are as reflected in the NEP. They are all aimed at allowing considerable autonomy to the higher stakeholders but with due accountability and quality ensured. Therefore, they will be 'light but tight' regulations and I am confident it will bring positive and big changes in the higher system," Kumar had told ET on Wednesday.



(With agency inputs)