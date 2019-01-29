JUST IN
Former defence minister George Fernandes dies at 88 after prolonged illness

Fernandes was India's defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former defence minister George Fernandes
File photo of former defence minister George Fernandes. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia

Former defence minister George Fernandes passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family sources said.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, they said.

Fernandes was India's defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Saddened by his passing away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:




President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter saying:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of George Fernandes.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.


Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of the former minister

"My condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister, Sh George Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.



First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 10:00 IST

