Former defence minister George Fernandes dies at 88 after prolonged illness

passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family sources said.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, they said.

Fernandes was India's defence minister in the NDA government headed by



Saddened by his passing away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:



George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership.



Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.



Saddened by his passing away. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the and beyond. We will all miss him #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter saying:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.





Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of the former minister

"My condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister, Sh George Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.