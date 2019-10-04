Former MD Joy Thomas arrested as crackdown in PMC Bank scam continues

The suspended managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank was arrested on Friday for a multi-crore fraud allegedly involving thousands of fake accounts and illegal loans to a bankrupt housing company.

Joy Thomas was arrested by the Mumbai wing of the after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took charge of the bank, suspended him and the bank’s board after uncovering lending irregularities. PMC has been barred from renewing, or granting any loans, or making investments without the RBI’s approval.

PMC, in a police complaint, has accused its own executives and officials at Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) of misleading the RBI from 2008 to August 2019 by forging the audits to hide the fact that big accounts had become non-performing assets.

HDIL’s chairman Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan as well as his son Sarang Wadhawan, the bank’s vice chairman, were arrested on Thursday.