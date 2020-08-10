Former prez Pranab Mukherjee tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19

JUST IN
The news of the former President testing positive for Covid-19 comes on a day when India reported a spike of 62,064 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally to 2,215,074

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," the former President said in a tweet.

Soon after veteran Congress leader Mukherjee shared the news, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ramvilas Paswan tweeted, "I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

Former Union minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee.

The news of the former President testing positive for Covid-19 comes on a day when India reported a spike of 62,064 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally to 2,215,074. With more than 1,000 fatalities in the last 24 hours, 44,386 people have now lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus in India.
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:43 IST

