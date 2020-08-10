- Coming soon: GST technological overhaul to ease compliance, plug leaks
- Deals go missing at electronics hubs as import curbs hit business
- Classroom to cloud: How TCS is making exams possible amid Covid-19
- Book now, cancel last minute: Hotels look to beat Covid-19, reinvent biz
- Covid-19 impact: Earnings shrink as more firms post results for Q1
- HR steps in to ease work from home pressure amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Best of BS Opinion: Atmanirbhar in defence, new education policy, and more
Coronavirus Live: With 62,117 new cases, India's tally crosses 2.2 million
Coronavirus latest news: Globally, the cases of the deadly infection rose to 20,016,534, with the figure crossing 5.1 million in the United States alone. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman to conduct tests for Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi on Friday.
Coronavirus update: The count of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 2,214,137, with the country reporting 62,117 new infections on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic reached 44,466, according to the Worldometer website.
Uttar Pradesh reported 4,571 new Covid-19 cases, raising its caseload to 1,22,609, even as 41 more fatalities pushed the state's Covid-19 death toll to 2,069. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and had remained hospitalised for 11 days before being discharged on August 5.
Coronavirus global updates: The global caseload from the deadly infection crossed the 200-million mark on Monday. The United States, which by far remains the most affected country both by total cases and death toll, saw its case tally reaching 5,199,444.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh