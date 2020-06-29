4 gunmen killed in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: Report

-
People are feared killed in an ongoing gunbattle after the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi came under attack from terrorists, Geo News reported.
Four militants stormed the exchange and opened indiscriminate fire.
According to the report, police said three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building. Militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.
Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange, told Geo News: "An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They (terrorists) made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone."
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)
