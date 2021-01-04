Four types of coronavirus strains circulating in world since Nov 2019: WHO

The (WHO) has said in a report that at least four types of variants are circulating the globe since the first case of the infection was reported in Wuhan, China way back in November 2019. The WHO said since the start of the pandemic, the UN health agency has received several reports of unusual public health events that are possibly due to the variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The WHO said a variant of SARS-CoV-2 with a D614G substitution in the gene encoding the spike protein emerged in late January or early February 2020.

Over a period of several months, the D614G mutation replaced the initial SARS-CoV-2 strain that was identified in China.