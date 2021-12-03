France detects nine Omicron variant cases as govt eyes tourism hit

-
ALSO READ
Macron, Le Pen fail to make ground in 2nd round of French regional polls
Emmanuel Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Joe Biden, France's Macron to talk in coming days amid sub spat
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push for banking jobs
-
France said it has detected nine cases of the omicron variant, even as President Emmanuel Macron’s government steps in with fresh promises to support the country’s hard-hit tourism industry.
Cases of the new coronavirus variant were found in different parts of France and in the overseas territory of La Reunion, and the country is stepping up efforts to identify and isolate them as soon as possible, health authorities said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Omicron has probably been circulating in the country “for a few weeks,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview on FranceInfo radio, adding that the government is accelerating its booster campaign and will review possible new restrictions on Monday. He declined to elaborate.
France’s government has once again gone into crisis mode, with Veran and other ministers warning about a new wave that’s hitting the country more strongly than expected in spite of a high level of vaccination. The new wave “is rising fast,” Veran said.
Macron, who faces re-election next year, also has an eye on the tourism sector, which had just started to recover before the emergence of the new virus strain. The government is speaking to industry representatives to determine where help is needed following a slight slowdown in reservations over the last 10 days, Junior Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said.
“We’re not here to abandon them,” Lemoyne said in an interview on France 2 television. “We are looking for where the needs are. Tourism is a national priority.”
France Pledges $2.2 Billion to Bolster Appeal for Tourists
France will do everything to avoid stricter Covid-19 measures but lockdowns remain “a tool” should the situation worsen drastically, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council advising the government, said in an interview on RMC radio on Thursday.
--With assistance from James Regan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU