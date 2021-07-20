France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents: Report

-
The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the suspected use of spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. The prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that it opened an investigation into a raft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware.
As is common under French law, the investigation doesn’t name a suspected perpetrator but is aimed at determining who might eventually be sent to trial.
It was prompted by a legal complaint by two journalists and French investigative website Mediapart.
