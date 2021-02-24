Free vaccines for the 60-plus, comorbid cases in govt hospitals from Mar 1

India will start the next stage of vaccinations for those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities such as diabetes and heart ailments from March 1, the government announced in the cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be given for free in over 10,000 government hospitals and will come for a price which is yet to be decided in more than 20,000 private centres.

“The health ministry in the next 3-4 days would announce the price at which private hospitals would be providing the vaccine,” Prakash Javadekar, environment minister told reporters.

The list of comorbidities which will be given priority in vaccination among those above 45 years of age will also be announced soon by the health ministry.

“We wanted to build faith in the vaccine that is why it was administered to health and frontline workers first. We should be proud that our product is going all around the world. Most of us ministers will pay for the vaccine,” IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

So far, more than 12 million have received the Covid vaccine including health and frontline workers who were the top priority for Covid vaccinations.