Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,028,937; night curfew in Aurangabad

live updates: India's count of active cases has dropped to 148,579. On Tuesday, the country registered 13,074 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,028,937. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 11.9 million, the Union said.

Meanwhile, in the light of rising Covid cases in Maharashtra, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed private hospitals in the city to reserve around 2,000 to 3,000 beds for infected patients.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,120,000), Kerala (1,034,657), Karnataka (948,149), Andhra Pradesh (889,298), and Tamil Nadu (848,275).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe, with 112,461,570 infected by the deadly contagion. While 88,020,066 have recovered, 2,490,519 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,841,399, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.