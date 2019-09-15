From arbitration to pre-deposit rule, here're the key court orders

Pager is dead, long live the litigation The last beep from a pager was heard about six years ago and India was one of the first countries in the world to witness a total wipeout of the radio paging industry. But one hair-splitting question has lingered in the courts since 2002 involving customs duty of Rs 96 lakh on the import of spare parts.

The Supreme Court has sent the dispute back to the Karnataka High Court, after keeping it in its files for eight years. The Supreme Court judgment in Commissioner of Customs vs Motorola India tells the story of tax litigation which can last ...