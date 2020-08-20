From arbitration to tax refund, here are the key court orders

Blacklisting must follow due process The government and its entities hold the largest number of contracts. Therefore, if any of them blacklists a contractor, manufacturer, supplier or consultant, it could be a financial disaster for them. Since public sector undertakings are seen to be liberal in taking this drastic step, the Supreme Court of India had asked them to draft some guidelines.

In one judgment related to a real estate firm two years ago, it had even given a two-week deadline to do so. But it has not been adhered to. Last fortnight, the court struck down yet another ...