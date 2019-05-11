From day one, I've disagreed to any alliance with Cong: Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala, 31, founder of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) who in 2014 became the youngest MP, is again contesting from Haryana’s Hisar. The grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and the great grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, Dushyant talks to Nitin Kumar about JJP’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jind bypolls, and how a victory in this election for the JJP will change the dynamics of power in the state.

Edited excerpts: You fought the 2014 elections for the first time. What are your achievements in the last five years that you plan to ...