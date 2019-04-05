From detection to treatment, precision is improving cancer care in India

One in five men and one in six women in the world develop cancer in their lifetime. In 2018, an estimated 784,000 (or 8.17 per cent) of them were Indians, according to the World Health Organization.

A report published by The Lancet said that cancer deaths in India have more than doubled between 1990 and 2016. It’s the country’s second biggest killer after cardiovascular diseases and the Indian Council of Medical Research is concerned that India does not have the infrastructure to deal with these rising incidents. Reporting from Gurugram, the world’s most polluted city ...