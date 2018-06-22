From food to skin, allergies are rapidly on the rise, and here is why

It’s usually towards the end of a consultation, when a doctor pulls out her prescription pad, that I brace myself for a discussion that has become routine. “In my 50 years of practice, I have never come across anyone with a paracetamol allergy. It’s very rare.

We give paracetamol even to children!” exclaims my new doctor. Unless there’s a family history involving a specific allergen (substance that causes an allergy), most people discover they have an allergy the hard way. The “safe for children” acetaminophen, commonly known as paracetamol, first ...