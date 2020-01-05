From GST rules to 'muddled' awards, key court orders from last week

Blacklisting must not be endless Normally, blacklisting of a company has a finite life span, for a few years. But an “indefinite directive” is worse than blacklisting and illegal, the Supreme Court stated in its judgment in Daffodills Pharmaceuticals vs State of UP.

In this case, the pharma company and 56 others bid for a contract to supply medicines to hospitals in the state in 2015. It was disqualified because one of its directors was under CBI lens for maintaining fictitious accounts for personal benefits. However, the company argued that he had resigned in 2012 and was no ...