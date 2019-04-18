From Lok Sabha Phase-2 voting to RIL Q4 numbers, top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines:

Lok Sabha Phase-2 voting

Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi are among the 1,600-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 95 seats Thursday across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry. Thirty eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go to polls besides 18 assembly constituencies. Besides Tamil Nadu, polling will also be held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

RIL FY19Q4 numbers

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will report its March quarter earnings today. is expected to report weak refining earnings though its retail and petrochemical businesses are expected to partially offset the weakness in its March quarter results. RBL Bank and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will also announce their FY19Q4 results on Thursday.

Minutes of the Meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held earlier this month which led to a policy rate cut.

to be released today

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report on the probe into the Russia links of US President Donald Trump's campaign team will be released Thursday. The release of the 400-page report will come more than three weeks after Attorney General Bill Barr's controversial summary allowed Trump to declare it "a complete and total exoneration" of him after nearly two years of investigation.