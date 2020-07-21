From WhatsApp to websites, goat sales for Bakri Eid go digital amid Covid

The bleating of goats has been resonating in the cyber world these days, with the animal being sold on various digital plaforms for slaughtering on Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakreed) festival.

With Muslims in Uttar Pradesh missing the traditional goat markets this time due to the pandemic, several clerics and religious institutions have written to the state government seeking permission to reopen physical sales. That said, the sale of goats for Bakri festival is at its peak in the online space. From groups to websites, the animals are available at prices starting at Rs 8,000 to and going up to Rs two lakh. Since nine days are left for Bakri there are remote chances of physical sales this year due to the Covid crisis. Even the traditional weekly markets in Lucknow have been closed for the past four months due to the pandemic.

Undeterred with restrictions on the physical sale of goats and bother livestock, traders are increasingly leaning on the cyber world to meet demand. Buyers say they are getting quality animals at cheaper rates online. Besides many platforms allow exchanges and refunds. In Lucknow, websites like pashu bazaar and goat gurukual have been offering online sale, while several groups have also been created for the purpose.

According to Ishtiyaq, a meat trader in Lucknow, orders are also being booked for community slaughtering during Bakri He said that those who aren't so well-off and cannot pay much, opt for community slaughtering. In this system, several people are sharing cost of one buffalo and each has to pay Rs 1,200-2,000 as his share. Another trader, Maqbool, said the desi variety of goat is available for Rs 8,000-18,000 online while the superior quality Jamunapari goat sells for Rs 10,000-35,000. The most expensive is of Ajmeri variety, which sells for Rs 30,000-40,000 on various websites. According to him, goats available online are 10-15 per cent cheaper than the traditional market, as there is no intermediary. One can book a goat by paying 20 per cent advance online and the rest on delivery.

Meanwhile the acting vice-chancellor of Muslim religious institute, Deoband Darul Uloom, Maulana Abdul Khaliq has written to chief minister Adityanath seeking permission to reopen the animal market and slaughtering facilities. He has also sought permission for community Namaz during the festival. Besides the Deoband has requested the UP government to defer the weekly lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to some other day. According to him, the Bakri Eid festival falls on Saturday or Sunday this year and devotees will face problems due to the weekend lockdown.