Petrol, diesel price hike: No respite for common man yet; check rates here

After a halt on Wednesday, petrol and continued with the upward run and saw a hike for the second consecutive day across the country as oil marketing companies revised the rates on Friday. in Delhi were raised by 28 paise while in other metros such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai the prices of petrol were increased by 28 paise, 27 paise, and 30 paise, respectively.

Similarly, were hiked by 22 paise in Delhi, 24 paise in Mumbai, 22 paise in Kolkata and 24 paise in Chennai.

Petrol now costs Rs 81.28 per litre in Delhi up from Rs 81 per litre on Thursday and in Mumbai people will have to shell out Rs 88.67 for a litre of petrol.

Diesel will now be available for Rs 73.30 per litre in Delhi instead of Rs 73.08 per litre (price on Thursday), while in Mumbai diesel is priced at Rs 77.82 per litre up from Rs 77.58 per litre on Thursday.





in the country have been an issue of friction between the government and the opposition parties for the past couple of days. Opposition parties are demanding a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel and bringing fuel under the ambit of GST.

At least 20 Opposition parties led by Congress staged a Bharat Bandh across the country on Monday to protest against the and falling value of the rupee. Left parties staged a separate shutdown of their own.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan government announced a 4 per cent cut in the state VAT on petrol and diesel on Sunday to reduce their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the state, while Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a reduction of tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 a litre, to reduce the burden on common caused by zooming fuel prices. Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government will reduce the state tax on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre.



City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 13) Hike (paise) Delhi 81.28 81.00 28 Mumbai 88.67 88.39 28 Kolkata 83.14 82.87 27 Chennai 84.49 84.19 30