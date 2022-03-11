Fully vaccinated travellers to S Korea exempted from self-quarantine

-
Vaccinated foreign travellers to South Korea will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine starting from March 21, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at home or registered the full vaccination with the domestic health authorities will be exempted from self-quarantine when entering South Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.
The fully vaccinated people refer to those who received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines two weeks earlier but less than 180 days ago, as well as those who got the booster shots.
Four foreign countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, were excluded from the self-quarantine exemption.
All the foreign entrants to South Korea will still be required to take the rapid antigen tests twice six and seven days after entering the country.
