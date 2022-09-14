Gadkari to unveil India's first flex engine-run car on September 28

-
ALSO READ
Toyota Kirloskar says sales up 17.12% in Aug, cites 'unprecedented orders'
ACMA's Sunjay Kapur on auto-component sector's preparedness for EV shift
Auto component sector sees record turnover of Rs 4.2 trn in FY22: ACMA
Toyota Kirloskar drives in first mass-market hybrid car in India
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
-
India's first flex engine-run car, which has been manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, will be unveiled on September 28 in Delhi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Flex engine is an internal combustion engine that can run on one fuel or a blended fuel, such as petrol mixed with ethanol.
The minister, in his address at 62nd annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said that 35 per cent of the pollution in India is due to the fossil fuel-driven vehicles.
So alternative fuels like ethanol should be developed that are indigenous, cost-effective and pollution-free, he added.
"Just like Brazil, Canada and the US, I have been appealing to the automobile industry to start flex engine vehicles in India," he mentioned.
"In this month, on 28th, I am going to launch Toyota's flex engine car in Delhi," he added.
He said this is the right time to accept new technologies.
"Just fifteen days back, I launched one LNG (liquified natural gas) truck in Pune. Today, I received an invitation from Mercedes to launch their electric car in Pune," the minister noted.
He said he is supporting all those people who are doing research related to alternative fuels.
The minister said he wants to discourage people who are using cars.
"I am not against your industry but this is also a big problem. How is it possible for us to keep increasing the roads' width and length?" he asked.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 23:38 IST