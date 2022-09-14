Gadkari to unveil India's first flex engine-run car on September 28

India's first flex engine-run car, which has been manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, will be unveiled on September 28 in Delhi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

Flex engine is an internal combustion engine that can run on one fuel or a blended fuel, such as petrol mixed with ethanol.

The minister, in his address at 62nd annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said that 35 per cent of the pollution in India is due to the fossil fuel-driven vehicles.

So alternative fuels like ethanol should be developed that are indigenous, cost-effective and pollution-free, he added.

"Just like Brazil, Canada and the US, I have been appealing to the automobile industry to start flex engine vehicles in India," he mentioned.

"In this month, on 28th, I am going to launch Toyota's flex engine car in Delhi," he added.

He said this is the right time to accept new technologies.

"Just fifteen days back, I launched one LNG (liquified natural gas) truck in Pune. Today, I received an invitation from Mercedes to launch their electric car in Pune," the minister noted.

He said he is supporting all those people who are doing research related to alternative fuels.

The minister said he wants to discourage people who are using cars.

"I am not against your industry but this is also a big problem. How is it possible for us to keep increasing the roads' width and length?" he asked.