JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Convict to CM challenger: Will Sasikala's release be a threat to TN CM?

The new & permanent address of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All you need to know
Business Standard

Gangster Vikas Dubey, his fiefdom and crime trajectory of Kanpur Dehat

The district reported 81 cases of rioting but none was communal, sectarian or caste-related. As many as 69 cases of rioting were related to land disputes; 10 were family-related

Topics
Vikas Dubey | Kanpur | Uttar Pradesh

Aditi Phadnis 

Thanks to the drive by the National Crime Records Bureau to collect district-wise data on crime, India has some idea of the pattern of crime at the level of districts, though the data is available only for cognizable offences — an offence in which a police officer has the authority to make an arrest without a warrant and to start an investigation with or without the permission of a court.

In 2018, Kanpur Dehat — where gangster Vikas Dubey (inset) , killed during a police “encounter” on Friday, a day after his arrest, ruled the roost — was an unremarkable ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU