Gene therapy to cure leukemia at one-tenth global costs in the works

-
ALSO READ
Growth trajectory, margins anc client additions to sustain for Laurus Labs
Irdai asks insurers to review claims denied for antibody cocktail therapy
Can easing regulatory norms for gene-edited crops compromise bio-safety?
Laurus Labs bounces 16% from day's low on heavy volumes
Laurus Labs up 8% in two days on purchase orders from global pharma company
-
ImmunoACT, an IIT-Bombay spin-off backed by Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs, is testing a new gene-therapy treatment for cancer, which they claim would not only cure the disease, but also costs one-tenth of the global price.
“We are working with CD19 CAR T Cell for leukemia and lymphoma. What we do is we take out some blood and plasma from the cancer patient, and then isolate the T-cells (which are immune cells) from this sample. These cells are then genetically modified so that they eliminate cancer cells. Then this is transfused back to the patient,” explains Rahul Purwar, founder and chairman of ImmunoACT. The product is named H-CAR T-19.
He claims that the results start showing in around one week’s time. Moreover, this is a one-time treatment that would cost around Rs 20-30 lakh per patient, as compared to Rs 4 crore or so in the US, Purwar adds.
“It takes around two weeks to prepare the customised cells to be transfused into the patient, and thereafter this is like a live drug working inside the patient’s body,” he says.
Are there any side-effects of this treatment? Purwar says none like what we witness in chemotherapy, but sometimes there is cytokine release syndrome because of dead cancer cells in the body, which can be managed. “So far, we have not seen any patient with an uncontrolled cytokine release syndrome.”
The therapy has completed its phase 1 or safety trials, and is now all set to go into phase two trials here. ImmunoACT expects that it would be ready for a market launch in around 18-months time subject to regulatory approvals.
Laurus Labs has picked up 26 per cent stake in this biotech start-up, and its promoters have picked up around 5-6 per cent in personal capacity, informed Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava.
He said that as a part of policy, they have decided to pump in 10 per cent of their annual profits into such healthcare start-ups with breakthrough technology.
“I feel there is a lot of promise this therapy offers in India, and especially the price is way below the global standards. We have spoken to several oncologists and they are waiting for this tool to be available to them. Several NGOs also work in this space that help patients with treatment costs,” Chava said.
In the US, the insurance companies cover immunotherapy costs. In India once this product is available, one would have to work out these nuances.
ImmunoACT is also working on two more cancer products using this technology – one for neuroblastoma and another for brain cancer.
Purwar says that the technology has no limitations and can be adapted for various kinds of cancers. At the moment they have set up a GMP facility in Mumbai, which can process H-CAR T -19 for 100 patients a month or around 1,200 a year.
As demand rises, they plan to add capacity at the existing site as well as add sites in new locations. There are approximately 50,000 leukemia patients diagnosed in India every year, and many of them are put on oral drugs and chemotherapy. The success rate of chemotherapy is approximately 60 percent, Purwar adds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU