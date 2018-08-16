JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala rain: Death toll rises to 67, Kochi airport shut; red alert issued
Business Standard

News Digest: PM on I-Day, India Inc's earnings, next Saas winner, and more

Expectedly, the PM also gave a report card of sorts of his government's 51-months in office

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

news digest

PM sets the tone for 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his fifth and final of the current term, was replete with references to his government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor and clearly delivered with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections to three key north Indian states and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Read more

Earnings show big recovery

After a disastrous fourth quarter of 2017-18 (FY18), when corporate earnings declined by a fifth, 2018-19 (FY19) has started on an optimistic note for Corporate India. Read more

BlueRoom to host politicians as Twitter eyes poll gain

Tired of just retweeting what a political party or its leaders post on micro-blogging platform Twitter? Want to understand the finer points of a party’s agenda, or, maybe, ask a leader why he pulled off a certain stunt in Parliament? Read more

Investors look for next winners in SaaS

Enterprise software major Freshworks raised $100 million from Accel and Sequoia Capital India in Series-G funding in July, which could be the last private equity round before it goes for an initial public offering (IPO). Read more

Ayushman’s roll-out on Sept 25: PM

Ayushman Bharat, or Modicare, the Centre’s mega health insurance scheme for the underprivileged, will be formally launched across the country on September 25 — the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Making the announcement in his Independence Day. Read more
First Published: Thu, August 16 2018. 02:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements