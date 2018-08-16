News Digest: PM on I-Day, India Inc's earnings, next Saas winner, and more

-
ALSO READ
Independence Day 2018: Here is what PM Modi said in his address at Red Fort
With Independence Day speech, PM Modi set to sound the 2019 poll bugle
Amit Shah bets on UP for Modi govt's return in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi's South Africa visit: Diaspora may not be a play in Lok Sabha polls
Full text of President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Independence Day eve
-
PM sets the tone for 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his fifth and final of the current term, was replete with references to his government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor and clearly delivered with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections to three key north Indian states and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Earnings show big recovery
After a disastrous fourth quarter of 2017-18 (FY18), when corporate earnings declined by a fifth, 2018-19 (FY19) has started on an optimistic note for Corporate India. Read more
BlueRoom to host politicians as Twitter eyes poll gain
Tired of just retweeting what a political party or its leaders post on micro-blogging platform Twitter? Want to understand the finer points of a party’s agenda, or, maybe, ask a leader why he pulled off a certain stunt in Parliament? Read more
Investors look for next winners in SaaS
Enterprise software major Freshworks raised $100 million from Accel and Sequoia Capital India in Series-G funding in July, which could be the last private equity round before it goes for an initial public offering (IPO). Read more
Ayushman’s roll-out on Sept 25: PM
Ayushman Bharat, or Modicare, the Centre’s mega health insurance scheme for the underprivileged, will be formally launched across the country on September 25 — the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
Making the announcement in his Independence Day. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU