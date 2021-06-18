Ghaziabad Police summons Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari over video

-
-
Ghaziabad Police has summoned Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari within seven days over a video that went viral on the platform.
Iraz Raza, SP - Rural, Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI the department has summoned Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari and has also asked for some details from him within a week via mail. Raza said he hoped Maheshwari will co-operate in the investigation.
The case relates to an allegedly manipulated video of a Muslim man being beaten up and allegedly forced to chant “Jai shri Ram” by his attackers. A case was filed on Wednesday against Twitter, wire.in, Congress leaders and journalists for promoting the video and giving it a communal colour.
Twitter was named because it did not prevent the video from going viral on the platform, mews agencies reported, citing police sources.
There has been much debate over whether Twitter has lost its safe harbour provision under the IT Act for not fully following the newly notified IT Rules, 2021.
