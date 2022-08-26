Ghulam Nabi Azab resigns from INC, points out Rahul Gandhi's behaviour

-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all the positions in the party including the primary membership stating that the party "has lost both will and ability" to fight for what is right for India. On August 17, Azad had quit from the post of chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee just hours after his appointment as the head.
"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," Azad wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.
On Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you [Sonia Gandhi], the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him.""While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or worse his security guards and PAs," he added.
"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress," he wrote in a 5 page resignation letter.
Azad's exit comes soon after the polls for the post of Congress president were deferred.
Azad joins the list of several senior party leaders who have resigned lately. This includes now union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, and Jitin Prasada.
"Some of my colleagues and I will now perserve to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the formal fold of the Indian National Congress," Azad's letter read.
Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the group of 23 leaders who were vocal about leadership change in the Congress and not being dependent on the Gandhi family for every major decision of the Congress party.

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 12:15 IST