Glasgow COP26: How India Inc plans to meet net zero targets by 2070

Here is a low-down on how some of the country's major companies are planning to contribute to the net zero mission

Aditi Divekar 

Over 41% of ITC’s total energy requirements are met from renewable sources such as biomass, wind and solar

India Inc on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge that the country will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, terming it a “practical long-term target” and said the country is well on track to achieve the aspirational targets.

CII President T V Narendran said the Indian industry is making significant progress in the climate mitigation mission and views Modi's commitments as an opportunity to inculcate sustainability actions across its operations, goods, and services.

Here is a low-down on how some of the country’s major companies are planning to contribute to the net zero mission.

chart


chart


chart


chart

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 01:45 IST

