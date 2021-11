Glasgow COP26: India's emissions growing faster than most nations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set 2070 as the target year for India to achieve net-zero emissions and promised a green India by 2030. But even as the target announced at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow is 49 years away, an analysis of data shows that India was already on its way to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon emissions in 2019, according to Our World in Data, increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The growth rate was 3.8 per cent in 2001. In the subsequent years, it peaked at 7.5 per cent. The growth rate has been falling since 2009. However, at 3.7 per ...