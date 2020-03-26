Global response to coronavirus has to be effective: PM Modi tells G20

As the world reels under the pandemic, Prime Minister on Thursday urged the powerful G-20 grouping to put human beings rather than economic targets at the centre of the vision for global prosperity and cooperation.

In his address at a video conference of the G-20 leaders, Modi also pitched for developing a new crisis management protocol and procedures to deal with global health crisis besides significantly boosting capability of organisations like the WHO, government sources said.

He also said that G-20 should work together to reduce economic hardships, particularly of the poor nations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 21,000 people and infected more than 470,000 globally.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases cross 500,000 mark; India death toll 16

The prime minister called for ushering in a new globalisation for collective well being of entire humankind, noting that medical research should be freely and openly available for all countries.

He said empowering the WHO was necessary for development of effective vaccines to deal with global pandemics.

"Let us put human beings rather than economic targets at the centre of our vision for global prosperity and cooperation," Modi was quoted as saying by the sources.

He also stressed on developing a more adaptive, responsive, affordable and human healthcare system that can be deployed globally to deal with healthcare crisis.

Need a war-time plan to win the war against COVID-19: Guterres at G20 virtual summit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is not winning the war against the deadly novel and needs a war-time plan to fight it as the number of infected cases across the world grow exponentially every day.

The UN Secretary-General was speaking at the G20 Virtual Summit on the COVID-19 pandemic hosted by Saudi Arabia, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

ALSO READ: G20 nations pledge $5 trn to boost world economy stung by coronavirus

We are at war with a virus and not winning it. It took the world three months to reach 100,000 confirmed cases of infection. The next 100,000 happened in just 12 days. The third took four days. The fourth, just one and a half, Guterres said.

This is exponential growth and only the tip of the iceberg. This war needs a war-time plan to fight it, Guterres said.